Free blood pressure checks are being offered.

Active Northumberland is joining up with Northumberland County Council’s health trainer service to offer drop-in sessions at several venues.

If your blood pressure does happen to be on the higher side, the health trainer will be able to give helpful advice on the actions to reach and maintain a healthy blood pressure.

High blood pressure affects more than one in four adults in the UK, however it is thought that around seven million people in the UK are unaware they have it. In most cases it can be reduced with simple changes to lifestyle, diet and exercise.

Liz Morgan, executive director of public health for Northumberland, said: “Often high blood pressure goes undiagnosed as it rarely has noticeable symptoms, but if left untreated it can increase your risk of developing some serious problems such as heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.

“Knowing your blood pressure is really important and can potentially save lives, so please take the time to look after yourself and call in at any of our pressure drop-in stations and have the simple check done. You don’t have to be an Active Northumberland member, the service is open to everyone.”

Active Northumberland run a series of friendly and supportive classes that can assist people adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. These include the Exercise on Referral Scheme and the Momenta Weight Management Programme.

Times and dates (No booking required)

Rothbury Pool and Gym, November 15, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre, Alnwick, November 16, 1pm-4pm.

Druridge Bay Fitness Centre, Hadson, November 16, 9am-12pm.