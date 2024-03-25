Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2023 Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment survey, published by NHS England, found that Northumbria Healthcare scored above the national average in all eight assessed areas.

The rating for ward food was 5.8% higher than in 2022. The trust also ranked first among large acute trusts nationally for dementia and privacy, dignity, and wellbeing, as well as for cleanliness.

Northumbria Healthcare chief executive Birju Bartoli said: “Our staff work incredibly hard to ensure that patients get the care and service they deserve when they are with us, and we pride ourselves on our commitment to providing outstanding patient care.

Food at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and other hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside has improved, according to the survey. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“As well as the treatment they receive in hospital we know things like cleanliness, good food, and the overall patient environment are all really important in offering the best possible experience for people while they are with us.

“It is incredibly reassuring to see that despite the current pressures being faced, our staff have continued to focus on the needs of our patients and delivered excellent standards of care.”

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, the trust’s estates and facilities subsidiary, added: “It is brilliant to see such positive results and improvements in areas.

“These results are a testament to the hard work of our domestics, porters, and catering teams.