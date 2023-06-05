News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Fewer emergency cancer patients in Northumberland

Fewer cancer patients received an emergency diagnosis in Northumberland last year, new figures reveal.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:24 BST

Cancer Research UK said the overall drop in patients diagnosed with cancer through emergency routes is positive, but added too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment.

An emergency presentation of cancer is when a diagnosis is given within 30 days of a hospital admission and does not include more managed routes, such as cancer screening or through a GP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NHS data shows 645 cancer patients were first seen as inpatients in the former NHS Northumberland CCG from July to September last year. Of them, 89 – or 13.8% – were emergency presentations.

Fewer cancer patients received an emergency diagnosis in Northumberland last year, new figures reveal.Fewer cancer patients received an emergency diagnosis in Northumberland last year, new figures reveal.
Fewer cancer patients received an emergency diagnosis in Northumberland last year, new figures reveal.
Most Popular

This was down from 19% during the same period in 2021 and a fall from 17.7% before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK's executive director of policy and information, said: "Despite the tireless work of NHS staff, too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment regardless of the route they enter the system. We urge the Government to show political leadership on cancer."

Across England, 13,200 of the 71,600 presentations were emergencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An NHS spokesperson said: “While the incidence rate has risen over time due to an ageing population, the hard work of NHS staff means the health service is now diagnosing a higher proportion of cancers at an early stage – when they’re usually easier to treat – than ever before, potentially saving thousands of lives."

Related topics:NorthumberlandNHSCancer Research UKCovid-19EnglandGovernment