Plans to ensure a north Northumberland village retains primary care services locally have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GP practice in Felton, which is part of Northumbria Primary Care, has been operating from a small building which joins onto a private home.

Initial proposals were to build a new surgery next to Robson Grove. Due to significant increases in construction and other costs, this is no longer a financially viable option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revised plan still ensures that patients in Felton will have access to a refurbished, modern, local and accessible GP practice.

A CGI of the Felton GP practice now scrapped.

NPC, which is a not-for-profit organisation, has recently purchased the existing Felton surgery building and the adjoining property, with a view to renovating both so that the local communities have access to a newly refurbished GP practice.

David Hedgcock, managing director of NPC, said: “We appreciate that improving our surgery in Felton has been long awaited and we thank everyone for their patience.

"Unfortunately, our original plan became unaffordable and as custodians of public funding, we must ensure that schemes of this nature are value for money while meeting the health needs of local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new plan demonstrates our continued commitment to provide primary care services locally and to also plan for growth as the population in the area increases.”

It is hoped that work to renovate the property attached to the existing surgery will begin in November this year and take up to seven months to complete.

Work has already begun on the design of the new practice, and NPC is in the process of securing a contractor to carry out the practice refurbishment.

The current surgery’s space will be used as a dispensary (prescriptions and medicines collection service) ensuring that this service also remains in the village. The existing practice will remain open while this work is carried out. The way patients contact NPC Felton and Widdrington will not change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPC is holding a public drop-in session on Thursday, 12 June, at Felton Village Hall, between 2pm and 6pm to share the new plans with patients and stakeholders.

David continued: “The level of services provided from GP practices is influenced by the number of patients registered at each surgery. It is hoped that the provision from Felton could increase as the number of patients increase – this allows reinvestment into patient services.

“We are always keen to work with patients, stakeholders, and our patient participation groups to improve access to services and are keen to understand how community or voluntary services could support the wellbeing of the local community further. I would encourage people to come along to our drop-in session next month to find out more and to feedback in relation to what other support they need.”