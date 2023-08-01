Northumberland Health has become part of Northumbria Primary Care (NPC), which already has nine practices within its group including The Rothbury Practice.

The change aims to ensure that the GP practice remains sustainable and can further improve services for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter to stakeholders states: “Patients will see no immediate change to the clinical care/services provided by Northumberland Health.

A CGI of the proposed Felton Surgery. Image: Corstorphine & Wright

“Neither will they see any immediate changes to the practice name, opening times or contact details (for both our Felton and Widdrington sites) and the doctors, nurses and support staff that patients see will all remain the same. Patients do not need to do anything in relation to this change.”

NPC has also outlined its plans to engage with the developers of a proposed new surgery in Felton.

“We know that patients and stakeholders will be keen to be updated on the proposed new surgery at Felton,” they acknowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be assured that Northumbria Primary Care is also committed to retaining local services, wherever possible, and have agreed to engage with the developers, Assura, as soon as possible. When there is anything new to update you on, we will be in contact with you."

Felton surgery’s dispensing service for eligible patients will continue to be provided.