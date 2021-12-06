Famous singer backs Trust's new film supporting disabled people

The launch of the Usher syndrome film. Front, from left, Jo’s husband Steve White, Merrill Osmond, Jo Milne and Elaine Henderson, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s director of nursing.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has teamed up with Gateshead-born Jo Milne to create an educational film which will help to raise awareness about the condition both within the NHS and the wider public.

A special event to launch the film took place where trust representatives and Jo were joined by special guest Merrill Osmond, of The Osmonds, who is also involved in campaigning on deaf awareness issues, and a keen supporter of Jo’s charity, CUREUsher.

The film, which gives viewers an insight into what life is like for Jo as well as hearing from medical professionals, was produced by Northumbria Healthcare’s charity, Bright, with funding from NHS Charities Together.

Usher syndrome is a genetic condition that affects both hearing and sight. Jo was diagnosed as profoundly deaf at 16-months-old, but it wasn’t until she was in her teens that she was found to have Usher syndrome and only at 30 that she was registered as severely sight-impaired.

In 2014, she underwent a cochlear implant operation which gave her the ability to hear for the first time, with a clip of her implants being turned on was viewed by well over 10 million people.

Jo said: “I am one of 10,000 people living with Usher syndrome in the UK but I feel extremely under-represented; there's no voice, there's no spokesperson.

“We all need a sense of belonging, so there’s an urgent need for the wider public to understand Usher syndrome.

"It's exhausting, it's de-humanising and 'making do' to straddle between two worlds of support in the deaf and visually-impaired worlds is not acceptable anymore.

“Northumbria Healthcare has been incredible and this is a ground-breaking and life-changing achievement to recognise those of us living with Usher syndrome, and we hope the whole country follows this example.”

Elaine Henderson, the Trust’s director of nursing, added: “We were very happy to work with Jo on this film, as we are always trying to push the boundaries of what a healthcare organisation can do and how it can improve people’s lives.

“We will ensure that this film is used to help educate all of our staff and it will be shared far and wide in the hope that it can support not only healthcare staff across the country, but also those in medical training as well as the public.”

Merrill said: “Before my mother passed away, she told me she wanted me to follow through with doing everything in our power to raise awareness around the world.

“Jo is a fighter and the Osmonds totally support what she’s trying to do.

"We are giving 100% backing for what she’s trying to accomplish and we are grateful to the Trust for their involvement with this film.”

Brenda Longstaff, the Trust’s head of charity, said: “When Jo approached us asking for support, we were only too happy to get involved and I’m delighted that we have been able to fund this important film, which should have a lasting and wide-ranging impact.