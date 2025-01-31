Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dementia specialist admiral nurses will host face-to-face clinics in Whitley Bay offering tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the condition.

As part of a collaboration between Dementia UK and Nationwide’s Fairer Futures programme, free face-to-face clinics are returning to branches across the North East in February, offering specialist support in a private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia.

The clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering support to families and individuals across locations at Whitley Bay, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Chester-le-Street.

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

The clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures.

Ruby Guild, admiral nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to the North East.

“Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer of Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible.

"By working with Dementia UK to fund more admiral nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

The clinics at Whitley Bay will take place at Nationwide bank from February 4-6. To book an appointment go to: https://www.dementiauk.org/