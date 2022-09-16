There will be a range of free classes and activities on offer with something for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level, on Wednesday, September 21.

The activities will be free to both Active Northumberland members and non-members and spaces are available to book in advance.

The National Fitness Day 2022 campaign theme “Fitness Unites Us” is calling for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to come together to recognise the importance of prioritising being active for our mental wellbeing as well as physical health.

The swimming pool at Berwick leisure centre.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “An active lifestyle has so many benefits for mind as well as our body. It can make us happier, improve our sleep, help us connect with other people, reduce stress and raise our energy levels as well as reducing the risk of many chronic illnesses.”

“This National Fitness Day we invite everyone across Northumberland to unite and celebrate the fun of fitness and feel-good activities.

"Please come and try a free swim or fitness class, or have a free health and wellbeing check on the day. Our team are on hand and ready to help everyone take the first step to living a more active life.”

There are a range of activities on offer including:

Fitness class taster sessions at Concordia and Willowburn sports centres. Choose Les Mills body pump, body balance, body combat or dance aerobics at Concordia, or aerobics or a HIT taster at Willowburn.

Free health & well-being checks which include BMI, weight, body fat percentage and more.

If you can’t make it to the centres, you can tune in live on Active Northumberland’s Facebook page for a free 10-minute workout at 10am with friendly fitness instructor, Andrew Pearson.

You can also sign up and take part in the Technogym MOVEs member challenge which is taking place at centres at Berwick, Blyth, Cramlington and Ponteland. There will be fabulous spot prizes for those who move the most on National Fitness Day!

There is also a chance to win a year’s Active Anytime membership – simply use the #LoveActiveFitness hashtag on Facebook & tag Active Northumberland for a chance to win,

How to get involved?

New to Active Northumberland?

Simply register for free as a pay as you go customer to be able to book your free swim, gym visit or fitness class online, via the app, by ringing 01670 620200, or at your sports centre reception.

Already registered or a member?