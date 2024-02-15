Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows the roll-out of the Right Care, Right Person approach in the North East.

Everyturn Mental Health’s specialist team will provide one-to-one telephone support directly from the Northumbria Police control room to people experiencing mental health crisis across the force area.

They will give immediate, practical support to those who need it and help to alleviate pressures on police resources.

Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Northumbria Police to make sure people in mental health crisis receive the right support.

“No-one should struggle alone, particularly when they are in crisis, and it’s only right that the first response to someone in crisis should be a trained mental health professional.