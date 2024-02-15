News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Everyturn Mental Health teaming up with Northumbria Police to implement Right Care, Right Person approach

A non-profit organisation is partnering with Northumbria Police to provide telephone support to people in mental health crisis.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This follows the roll-out of the Right Care, Right Person approach in the North East.

Everyturn Mental Health’s specialist team will provide one-to-one telephone support directly from the Northumbria Police control room to people experiencing mental health crisis across the force area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will give immediate, practical support to those who need it and help to alleviate pressures on police resources.

Most Popular
Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health.Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health.
Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health.

Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with Northumbria Police to make sure people in mental health crisis receive the right support.

“No-one should struggle alone, particularly when they are in crisis, and it’s only right that the first response to someone in crisis should be a trained mental health professional.

“By embedding our person-centred, non-clinical team in the Northumbria Police control room, it will help provide a human response to people in need.”

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceNorth East