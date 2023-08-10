Everyturn Mental Health is being facilitated by NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) to fund grassroots projects and help local people with their mental health recovery.

Since 2021, its Voluntary, Charitable, and Social Enterprise (VCSE) Mental Health Alliance has created a network of over 80 charities, organisations, and people who have provided mental health support to their communities across the county.

Organisations supported by the Alliance include Cycling Minds, a charity that helps young adults through outdoor exercise; Project Aasha, a safe and inclusive space for people from ethnically diverse communities at risk of social isolation; and Northern Butterflies, an initiative that provides innovative art workshops for people with a learning disability or who are experiencing mental ill-health.

Cycling Minds has benefited from the scheme.

Toby Price, founder of Cycling Minds said: “The VCSE funding was crucial for Cycling Minds, as it was part of the start-up funding, we needed to get up and running.

"It funded some of our staff costs enabling our general manager to work full time on finding volunteers, setting up and opening The Link community cycle hub and launching our charitable programmes.”

The VCSE alliance is part of the NHS’s Community Mental Health Transformation programme and is facilitated by Everyturn’s Northumberland Recovery College – which links smaller local charities with the NHS so that funding, training, and expertise can be provided where needed.

Adam Crampsie, chief executive for Everyturn Mental Health, said: “We’re very proud of the work that has been supported through the VCSE Mental Health Alliance in Northumberland.

"By using our position and close partnership with the ICB and the NHS, we have been able to facilitate some incredible programmes and projects on a postcode level to provide much-needed support to unreached communities.”

Levi Buckley, executive area director at NHS North East and North Cumbria ICB, said: “Good mental health is important to everyone, and many more of us have needed a helping hand since the disruption and difficulties of the Covid-19 years.