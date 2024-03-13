Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bothy, located on Laburnum Avenue, will be open from 2pm to 10pm, 365 days a year for people to find and receive mental health support, decreasing pressures on emergency services.

The safe haven is open to adults experiencing a mental health crisis or distress and support is available, in-person at The Bothy or virtually via phone or video call, without the need for a referral.

It is operated by mental health non-profit Everyturn through its partnership with the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board and is funded by a £1m investment from NHS England.

Northumbria Police and Crime Comissioner Kim McGuinness, Everyturn Mental Health chief executive Adam Crampsie, and CNTW NHS Trust boss James Duncan at the new mental health safe haven in Ashington. (Photo by Everyturn)

Adam Crampsie, chief executive of Everyturn Mental Health, said: “It is wonderful to get this project off the ground and give people in Northumberland a place of comfort and support if they are experiencing mental health distress in any way.

“Increased pressure on support services can leave people feeling like they have nowhere to turn. That is why we want the safe haven to be a beacon of hope for the community.

“These safe havens show how vital investment and partnerships between the NHS and non-profit community organisations like Everyturn are in easing pressure on our emergency services and giving people access to the right mental health support at the right time in an accessible, comfortable way.”

The Bothy will also act as a community space for other local voluntary, charity, and social enterprise organisations, including the Northumberland Recovery College, to provide additional services.

Safe havens run by Everyturn are also expected to open in North Tyneside and Newcastle later this year.

Levi Buckley, executive area director at the integrated care board, said: “The safe haven offers out-of-hours care and in-person support to those in need. The aim is to provide support when it is most needed, that is easily accessible, and based in communities.

“The safe haven will help people manage their mental health crisis and offer support with issues that may be causing distress.