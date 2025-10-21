Career practitioners were invited by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to a dedicated continuing professional development (CPD) day.

Following the success of last year’s event, more than 30 practitioners from schools, further education and the community went along to the Northumbria Health and Care Academy and gained valuable knowledge about how the trust supports people into employment and the range of career pathways available.

Those in attendance represented mainstream, alternative and special education needs and disabilities (SEND) organisations.

The day began with an overview of the trust’s widening participation strategy, highlighting the on-going work to support people in Northumberland and North Tyneside from all backgrounds into employment by removing barriers to entry through providing alternative educational routes.

Picture taken during the Northumbria Healthcare continuing professional development day.

Attendees heard from industry experts in fields such as endoscopy, healthcare sciences, radiology and digital services. Positive feedback from the day highlighted the marketplace interactions as attendees had the opportunity to network with both clinical and non-clinical professionals.

In addition to learning about career opportunities, attendees were able to experience educational facilities at the Health and Care Academy such as the immersive suite, which is used to bring learning to life.

Career practitioners are a crucial link between the trust and reaching those seeking employment. By providing them with knowledge of the trust’s offerings, including its extensive apprenticeship scheme, they are able to educate members of the community and be a positive influence on their career journeys.

Wayne Daley, head of corporate social responsibility, said: “This event demonstrated that the NHS is a great career choice, whether in clinical or health related support services, inspiring the future workforce and showing how you can be part of it.”