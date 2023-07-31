News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Earsdon Grange care home near Whitley Bay recognised by council with diamond status for health monitoring practices

Earsdon Grange care home near Whitley Bay has been recognised by North Tyneside Council for its standards in monitoring the health of residents.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

The home, run by Maria Mallaband Care Group, has been given ‘diamond status’, which is the highest available level, for its implementation of the Whzan monitoring system.

The system involves a box containing a blood pressure monitor, thermometer, and blood oxygen monitor being used by care home staff to take clinical observations and upload them onto a tablet, with other healthcare professionals having access to analyse the results.

It was rolled out across North Tyneside in 2019.

Care home manager Nicola Bell and deputy care home manager Chelsey Thompson. (Photo by Maria Mallaband Care Group)Care home manager Nicola Bell and deputy care home manager Chelsey Thompson. (Photo by Maria Mallaband Care Group)
Care home manager Nicola Bell and deputy care home manager Chelsey Thompson. (Photo by Maria Mallaband Care Group)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earsdon Grange deputy manager Chelsey Thompson said: “The Whzan system notices early signs of deterioration in the elderly so it can help us make sure each person receives the correct level of care at the correct time.

“This ensures they get the right treatment faster when they need it and reduces unnecessary hospital visits or visits from healthcare professionals.

“For example, if someone is unwell or has had a fall, staff have been able to inform healthcare professionals of the clinical observations over the phone and they can make a better decision regarding a follow-up visit or treatment.”

Care home manager Nicola Bell added: “Diamond Status recognises that all our staff have furthered their knowledge and we have made great improvements in terms of prevention, identification, and response to any signs of deterioration in the individuals in our care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This has been a fantastic effort. The leadership team and staff have really pulled together to make this happen, working hard within the home and with external professionals.

“With the Whzan digital health system, we have improved how we use our local NHS services and, most importantly, enhanced the care of those living with us, which is always our number one priority.”

Related topics:Whitley BayNorth TynesideNHS