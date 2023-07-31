The home, run by Maria Mallaband Care Group, has been given ‘diamond status’, which is the highest available level, for its implementation of the Whzan monitoring system.

The system involves a box containing a blood pressure monitor, thermometer, and blood oxygen monitor being used by care home staff to take clinical observations and upload them onto a tablet, with other healthcare professionals having access to analyse the results.

It was rolled out across North Tyneside in 2019.

Care home manager Nicola Bell and deputy care home manager Chelsey Thompson. (Photo by Maria Mallaband Care Group)

Earsdon Grange deputy manager Chelsey Thompson said: “The Whzan system notices early signs of deterioration in the elderly so it can help us make sure each person receives the correct level of care at the correct time.

“This ensures they get the right treatment faster when they need it and reduces unnecessary hospital visits or visits from healthcare professionals.

“For example, if someone is unwell or has had a fall, staff have been able to inform healthcare professionals of the clinical observations over the phone and they can make a better decision regarding a follow-up visit or treatment.”

Care home manager Nicola Bell added: “Diamond Status recognises that all our staff have furthered their knowledge and we have made great improvements in terms of prevention, identification, and response to any signs of deterioration in the individuals in our care.

“This has been a fantastic effort. The leadership team and staff have really pulled together to make this happen, working hard within the home and with external professionals.