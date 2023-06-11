Dynamic duo champion men’s mental health in Northumberland
As part of Men’s Health Week, Neil Bestford and Alex Wright are encouraging others to make a step change towards improving their physical and mental health.
Neil, 43, is the co-founder of Homos That Hike, a community of LGBTQ+ hikers, while Alex, 31, founded WoeMan, an outdoors community.
Since the first group hike to Linhope Spout, Homos That Hike has grown into a supportive community which, in collaboration with WoeMan, organises regular monthly hikes.
Neil said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have Northumberland right on our doorstep. The fresh air and beautiful scenery can really help boost your mood. Going out as a group also encourages people to open up about how they feel, learn from others and hike further than they thought they could.”
Alex added: “There’s nothing better than a run through Northumberland’s stunning landscape and that sense of achievement you feel at the end.”
Homos That Hike and WoeMan are part of Northumberland County Council’s ‘The Big Northumberland Gear Change’, a campaign which encourages residents to leave their cars at home and explore the local area, on foot or by bike, as often as possible.
Cllr John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services said: “As we mark Men's Health Week, incredible communities like Homos That Hike and WoeMan show the impact that walking, running or hiking can have on your overall fitness and wellbeing.”