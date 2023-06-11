News you can trust since 1854
Dynamic duo champion men’s mental health in Northumberland

The founders of two community groups are opening up the conversation around men’s mental health and promote the positive impacts of getting outdoors.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

As part of Men’s Health Week, Neil Bestford and Alex Wright are encouraging others to make a step change towards improving their physical and mental health.

Neil, 43, is the co-founder of Homos That Hike, a community of LGBTQ+ hikers, while Alex, 31, founded WoeMan, an outdoors community.

Since the first group hike to Linhope Spout, Homos That Hike has grown into a supportive community which, in collaboration with WoeMan, organises regular monthly hikes.

Alex Wright, founder of WoeMan, hiking with friends at Sycamore Gap, and Neil Bestford, co-founder of Homos That Hike (far right) Image: Kaleidoscope CFAAlex Wright, founder of WoeMan, hiking with friends at Sycamore Gap, and Neil Bestford, co-founder of Homos That Hike (far right) Image: Kaleidoscope CFA
Neil said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have Northumberland right on our doorstep. The fresh air and beautiful scenery can really help boost your mood. Going out as a group also encourages people to open up about how they feel, learn from others and hike further than they thought they could.”

Alex added: “There’s nothing better than a run through Northumberland’s stunning landscape and that sense of achievement you feel at the end.”

Homos That Hike and WoeMan are part of Northumberland County Council’s ‘The Big Northumberland Gear Change’, a campaign which encourages residents to leave their cars at home and explore the local area, on foot or by bike, as often as possible.

Cllr John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services said: “As we mark Men's Health Week, incredible communities like Homos That Hike and WoeMan show the impact that walking, running or hiking can have on your overall fitness and wellbeing.”

