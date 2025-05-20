A specially designed outdoor space created specifically to support individuals living with dementia has been opened in Cramlington.

The dementia garden, situated on the former Parkside Middle School playing field site, was officially unveiled by the Duchess of Northumberland, in the presence of the designer Natasha McEwen, Mayor Helen Morris, other invited guests and members of the public.

Funded by the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, Northumberland County Council and Cramlington Town Council, the garden provides a secure, engaging environment that promotes sensory stimulation, relaxation, and social connection for all residents and visitors.

Cllr Morris said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland to Cramlington to officially open Cramlington Dementia Garden, a three-year project spearheaded by Cramlington Town Council and financially supported by National Government's Community Ownership Fund and Northumberland County Council.”

Mayor Helen Morris, Audrey Best, (age 102) The Duchess of Northumberland and Natasha McEwen. Picture: Emma Solomon Photography

Cllr Mark Swinburn, Village Ward, said: “It is wonderful to have so many members of our community attend to witness the opening of this stunning garden.

"It has been a priority for us to attend the needs of residents who live with dementia and this is a fantastic asset to have in Cramlington.”

The dementia garden is the latest project to be completed as part of the Cramlington Regeneration Programme which is investing £3.5m Northumberland County Council funding.