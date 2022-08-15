Drugs cost 37 lives in Northumberland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug deaths action call.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 37 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in the area during 2021 - one more than the previous year.

They were among 4,859 drug poisoning deaths registered across England and Wales last year – the ninth consecutive rise and the highest number since records began in 1993.

The figures show that the mortality rate stood at 11.5 deaths per 100,000 people in the area between 2019 and 2021 – above the rate for England, of 7.9.

The figures cover drug abuse and dependence, fatal accidents, suicides and complications involving controlled and non-controlled drugs, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data shows 13 deaths in Northumberland were the result of illegal drugs.

Niamh Eastwood, executive director of Release, the national centre for drugs expertise, said: “It is an utter disgrace that we are again talking about record breaking drug deaths.

"Drug deaths are a public health emergency across the UK. Government inaction is a political choice."

Dr David Bremner, medical director for the substance abuse group at charity Turning Point, called for the Government to continue to invest in “life-saving” health, housing and social care services.

A Government spokesman said its drug strategy will help rebuild drug treatment services and tackle criminal supply chains.