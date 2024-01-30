Drug deaths falling in Northumberland thanks to successful treatment and recovery support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug strategy, which aims to reduce rates of fatal drug overdoses by having more treatment and recovery resources in the county, has been delivered by Northumberland County Council and key partners.

The North East has the highest rates of deaths relating to drug poisoning and drug misuse, averaging at 9.7 per 100k population, of all England’s regions. England’s average rate is 5.2.

However, data published by Office of National Statistics in December 2023 on drug misuse deaths shows the lowest rates for Northumberland in a decade at 4.5. These are the lowest in the North East.

County Hall in Morpeth

Cllr Veronica Jones, Northumberland County Council’s portfolio holder for public health, said: “Tackling drug-related deaths is a huge priority for us. Every single death from drug misuse is a tragedy. It has an awful impact on that person’s loved ones and the wider community.

"We are working hard to ensure there are clear pathways for drug treatment needs, and for other associated needs like physical health, mental health and housing.

Graham Tully, senior peer supporter at NRP, said: "As an ex-heroin addict, my experience of drug services was radically different to what is available now. In my day, which was the 90s, you really had to either deal with it yourself by arrangement with a willing G.P. who only had a limited amount of knowledge or patience.

"I am blown away by the dedicated service and range of professionals and advice available, such as clinical staff who specialise in addictions, recovery co-ordinators, physical health nurses, doctors working solely in addiction, peer supporters, housing support and a respiratory clinic.

"What impresses me the most is the care, compassion and non-judgemental attitude of the NRP to really reach out to people in the grip of addiction and make them a partner in their recovery."

Money from the Northumberland County Council’s public health grant pays for Cumbria, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW), in partnership with Humankind to deliver the Northumberland Recovery Partnership (NPR).