Drop in number of people in Northumberland being treated in hospital for Covid
Northumbria Healthcare Trust was caring for 60 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, latest figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was down from 88 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 50% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 120.
Across England there were 8,948 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 284 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43%.
The figures also show that 82 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 20. This was down from 117 in the previous seven days.