A drone has flown blood packs 68km to Alnwick. Picture: Apian Ltd

Blood packs have been successfully flown by drone to Alnwick Infirmary in what is a UK-first.

In a research study to check the viability of flying blood via drone, run jointly by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and medical logistics company Apian, ten units of packed blood cells were transported on a 68km journey by air, while an identical ten packs were transported via road.

After assessment, results showed both sets remained viable, with no significant difference in the biochemical or haematological profiles of the blood, which determine if it has maintained quality and can be used for clinical purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study was the first in a series of NHS trials to ascertain the feasibility and safety of delivering medical supplies via drone, which can be faster and more environmentally friendly than road travel.

Blood packs. Picture: Apian Ltd

Ten identical pairs of packed red blood cells were randomly allocated to transport by drone or ground vehicle and ten separate journeys undertaken between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Wansbeck Hospital and Alnwick Infirmary and back again – five by ground, five by air, with each containing identical blood packs.

Each pack was then analysed to assess factors including concentration of potassium and the percentage of haemolysis (destruction of the blood cells). Results showed that drone delivery did not influence the blood’s quality or longevity and therefore could be used as a safe mode of transport.

It is the first time in the UK that blood packs have been delivered by drones flying beyond the visual line of sight, meaning the pilot cannot see the physical drone as it travels, instead monitoring it remotely. The route was carefully planned with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) authorising the airspace used, as a part of a series of safety considerations put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drones travelled at a speed of 68mph, flying out to the coastline, over the sea and back in-land for each leg. The complete journey covered 68km and took a total of 61 minutes. The ground vehicle path was 74.6km long and took 68 minutes. For the purposes of the study, the drone’s travel path was not the most direct possible - distances would be shorter and travel times significantly quicker in a real-world setting.

A similar trial for platelets is being planned.

Gail Miflin, chief medical officer at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’re excited to be a part of this joint study with Apian, by supplying and testing the blood used, to see if blood would maintain its suitability for transfusion when flown further than ever before via drone.

“The results of this first trial are very promising, showing no compromise to the safety of the blood. We look forward to seeing the outcomes from the next round of the study.

“Technology is advancing rapidly and we are keen to examine how innovative technology, such as that Apian offers, may be able to support and further decarbonise our extensive logistics operations in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hammad Jeilani, medical director and co-founder at Apian, said: “We're pleased the trial has clearly demonstrated drone delivery of blood packs is feasible and safe, supporting the potential for drones to transport critical healthcare supplies to patients, at the right time and with fewer emissions.”