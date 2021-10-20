Dr Ahmed’s delight at award of medal for his teaching

Dr Raheel Ahmed.

Dr Raheel Ahmed, a cardiology registrar, will receive the John Munro Medal for excellence in teaching from the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) at a ceremony on Friday, December 10.

The prize, named in memory of the late Dr John Munro, was created to recognise the significant contribution of trainees and SAS (staff grade, associate specialist and specialty) doctors to teaching and training.

The RCPE describes Dr Munro as ‘a passionate teacher who inspired and influenced the clinical practice of countless doctors worldwide over a career spanning more than 40 years’.

A registrar is a doctor undergoing advanced training to become a consultant in a specific field and during his time with the cardiology team at Northumbria Healthcare over the past 14 months, Dr Ahmed visited several primary and secondary schools, as well as mentoring pre-medical school and undergraduate medical students on life as a doctor and cardiologist.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience of working as a cardiology and general medical registrar at Northumbria,” he said.

“I was provided with a plethora of teaching opportunities by Dr David Ripley, my cardiology supervisor, and other consultants, which I am very grateful for.

“The word ‘doctor’ comes from the Latin word ‘docere’, which means to teach.

“I believe that every doctor should have the skills of teaching, whether this is younger colleagues or one’s patients to better understand their condition and its management, so I thank Northumbria Healthcare for the wonderful training experience they have provided me.”

Dr Ripley, a consultant cardiologist who is also Northumbria Healthcare’s research and development director, nominated Dr Ahmed for the award.