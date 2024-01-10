The NHS in the North East and North Cumbria has teamed up with Ofgem to raise awareness of the support available to people to help them stay warm, safe and well for the rest of this winter.

The priority services register is a free service that helps suppliers know which customers need extra support. This could be because of your age, a disability, if you have an illness or mental health problems, have communication needs, or if there have been changes in your life (such as pregnancy or if you have children under the age of five).

All people need to do is contact their energy supplier – either by phone, app, or their website – and ask to be put on their priority services register.

If you are eligible, they can help with things like advance notice of power cuts, priority support in an emergency, or sending bills to a family member or carer.

You might still be able to register for other reasons if your situation is not listed. For example, if you need short-term support after a stay in hospital.

Samantha Allen, chief executive of the NHS’s North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Good health is not just about treating sickness. It’s also about keeping well and it can be particularly challenging for people who need extra support.