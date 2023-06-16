Discharge lounge plans for Cramlington hospital welcomed by Blyth Valley MP

Ian Levy MP.

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, has welcomed news that patients across the North East and Yorkshire are set to benefit from two new ambulance hubs and eight new and upgraded discharge lounges, which will free up A&E beds and help cut urgent and emergency care waiting times.

He said: “I fully support any initiative to reduce waiting times. This new funding of £1,440,000 for an extended discharge lounge at the NSEC Hospital in Cramlington will help free up hospital beds and cut A&E waiting times and is great news for patients.”

The new facilities are backed by nearly £50m of investment as part of plans to improve urgent and emergency care performance and cut waiting lists, with the North East and Yorkshire receiving more than £8.4m in funding.

Four of the lounges are already open and a further four lounges are set to open at the Northumbria hospital and three Yorkshire hospitals.

Discharge lounges speed up access to care in hospitals.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “These new ambulance hubs and discharge lounges are another example of how we’re investing to cut waiting times – one of the government’s top five priorities.

"They are already benefiting tens of thousands of patients by freeing up beds and reducing the time for patients waiting to be admitted from A&E.

