It comes after two NHS dental practices in Berwick closed since the coronavirus pandemic, reducing capacity in the area and putting pressure on remaining services.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Overview and Scrutiny Committee, an NHS official told councillors that attempts to find a partner willing to deliver dental services in the area had been unsuccessful.

Pauline Fletcher, dental commissioning lead for the North East and Cumbria at NHS England, said: “Dental practices are open and operating normally; however, due to the pandemic and the delay in terms of access there’s extremely significant demand, and demand for patients with high dental need.

“Dental practices are still extremely busy and demand for care remains extremely high. It is more challenging in some of the rural communities.

“We have lost two contracts in Berwick since the pandemic. We have engaged with the market to try and find a provider put the interest has been disappointing.

“We do still want to replace the contract, but we will have to look at what that might look like.”

The NHS has identified North Northumberland as a “priority area” for workforce recruitment and retention initiatives aimed at “incentivising dentists to come to work in the area”. This includes offering a “financial incentive” as well as support for overseas dentists to meet NHS criteria.

Mrs Fletcher said the health service hoped to have a replacement for the two lost services by April 2024, but warned it was unlikely to be earlier than that.

Coun Les Bowman said: “Northumberland is a fantastic place to live and is a beautiful part of the UK.

“I know parts of it can be remote, but that is its beauty as well.”

Last week we revealed how Tweedmouth Dental Clinic is set to move into Berwick town centre after plans to convert the former Berwick Advertiser offices in Marygate were approved.

The clinic has a contract with the NHS orthodontic service but lack of space means patients currently have to travel 50 miles to Ashington for treatment.