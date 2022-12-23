Families have received questionnaires on the plan which would see the Widdrington dental surgery services moved 11 miles away to Bedlington.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, who represents the Druridge Bay ward on Northumberland County Council, is concerned as the surgery in nearby Hadston has already closed, with many patients transferring to Widdrington.

He said: “Many people will have started to receive questionnaires about Widdrington Dental Surgery. I was made aware last week and met with an NHS England representative and the council’s health scrutiny working group to raise concerns on behalf of residents.

Cllr Scott Dickinson.

“I specifically raised the issues of transport, cost and accessibility especially following the closure of Hadston and many transferred to Widdrington.

"The outcome was my request for NHS England and the dental practice to meet and further discuss if support can be provided to enable Widdrington to stay open.

“I urge everyone to complete the questionnaire and seek support from the parish council on this matter. Please complete the survey if the dental practice has sent you one.

“Fundamental issues need to be addressed by the Government to support small dental services in our communities. They seem unwilling to do it and are forcing many into this position.

“While it’s led by the practice themselves I’ve asked NHS England to ensure every avenue is explored to help sustain provision at Widdrington.”

A spokesperson for NHS England North East and Yorkshire region said: “The provider who runs Widdrington Dental Practice has contacted NHS England to submit a formal request to close the practice, and deliver these services at their Bedlington practice.