Plans to improve access to NHS dentist appointments have been approved.

The North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), an NHS organisation, has launched its Oral Health and Dental Strategy that will work towards improving access to routine dental care such as check-ups.

It also aims to increase the number of urgent care appointments, tackle dental workforce recruitment and retention issues, and focus on preventing poor oral health.

The ICB will work closely with partners, including councils’ public health teams, to reduce oral health inequalities and prevent dental disease by offering more than 1,000 extra out-of-hours dental appointments per year and supporting community dental services to give vulnerable people care closer to home.

Other goals for the strategy – which is available at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/our-work/oral-health-and-dental-strategy-2025-27 – include providing an additional 109,000 urgent care appointments every year and reducing waiting times for specialist minor oral surgery and orthodontic services.

Dave Gallagher, chief contracting and procurement officer at the ICB, said: “Improving access to NHS dentistry is a key priority for the ICB.

“We’ve listened to feedback from patients and our partners, and heard of the challenges that people are facing in accessing an appointment with their dentist.

“We also know how challenging it is for our workforce and want to support them to continue providing local NHS dental services.

“This strategy pulls together a number of initiatives we are working on with partners into one place and is fully focused on protecting and growing NHS dentistry by supporting our fantastic dental teams and helping patients get the care they need.”

Access to NHS dentists is a cause for concern across the North East, including Northumberland, and it is a particular issue in Berwick.

The {my}dentist practice in the town shut in September 2022 due to “difficulties experienced in recruiting dentists to the area” and there was a further blow to the town when the Burgess and Hyder Dental Group (the dental arches) in Bridge Street closed in early 2023.

However, later in 2023, a change of use application by Tweedmouth Dental Clinic for the conversion of the former Berwick Advertiser offices on Marygate with the intention of relocating and doubling its capacity was approved by Northumberland County Council.