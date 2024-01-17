Free clinics to help people with dementia and their families will be held in Morpeth this month.

The sessions, run by nursing charity Dementia UK as part of its ‘Closer to Home’ project, will be conducted by trained ‘admiral nurses’ and will offer a safe space to discuss the condition and receive specialist support.

The clinics take place on January 24 and 25.

Admiral nurse Rachel Watson said: “We are proud to bring our Closer to Home project to Northumberland and offer specialist face-to-face clinics in the area.

Appointments are now available for the clinics. (Photo by Dementia UK)

“Living locally, I know the difficulties that families in Morpeth and the surrounding area often experience.

“We know that dementia does not just affect the person with the diagnosis. Families, friends, and carers are also impacted.

“Since launching in 2022 our Closer to Home clinics have made a difference to families across the UK, helping us to deliver specialist dementia support in person. It has been brilliant to see the difference this makes.

“From worries about memory problems to understanding a dementia diagnosis and how the condition progresses, we will be providing practical and emotional advice on caring for someone who lives with this progressive condition, along with giving advice on financial and legal issues.”

The programme is run by the charity with support from Leeds Building Society and the clinics will be held in the bank’s Morpeth branch.

Bank CEO Richard Fearon said: “Dementia UK was voted as our charity partner by our members and colleagues and we are thrilled to have raised over £700,000 for them, exceeding the £500,000 fundraising target we set ourselves at the start of this partnership.

“We are proud to be able to work with the charity to help bring dementia care closer to home.”