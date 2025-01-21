Dementia group focusing on community-setting care launch day clubs in Northumberland
The dementia specialist day clubs are designed within community settings rather than a traditional care home or day centre so the people who attend feel more like they are having a day out, rather than ‘being put into care’.
All staff are healthcare professions who work with clients prior to them attending, and guests are provided with hot drinks, food and activities throughout the day.
On January 9, the Cramlington mayor Helen Morris attended the grand opening of the first North East day club at Seghill Community Centre.
She opened the event with some kind words about the need for the service and how important it is to care for those in our community living with dementia.
Families were invited to drop by to find out more about the service, and speak to representatives from Cygnus, from the Admiral Nurses and Adult Social Care Northumberland.
Regional director, Anna Sherratt said: “I'm really proud of my staff team, who have worked hard to get ready for our opening, and who had some great conversations with families on the day.
“We are all very much looking forward to our first day clubs - our day clubs enable families to have guilt-free respite, which is absolutely invaluable when you are caring for a family member 24-7”
A second Northumberland site opened on January 15 at East Bedlington Community Club.
The day clubs will be running from 10am to 4pm at Seghill on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at East Bedlington Community Centre on Wednesdays.
