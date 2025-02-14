Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Data from Northumberland County Council shows that just a third of adults in the county are at a healthy weight.

The figure was revealed at a meeting of the county’s Health and Wellbeing Board. Factors such as low income and social deprivation were said to be key drivers of obesity in the county.

While the majority of children and young people in the county are at a healthy weight, children from deprived backgrounds were twice as likely to be overweight than those who were less deprived. Across the county, 26.8% of the most deprived children in Year 6 were classed as obese, compared to just 15% of the least deprived.

Last year, the council and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust launched the Healthy Weight Alliance in a bid to significantly cut obesity in the county over the following decade.

Senior public health manager David Turnbull explained the importance of tackling the problem.

He said: “There are many benefits to maintaining a healthy weight – a longer, healthier life and a reduction in the risk of many health conditions. There are also positive impacts on physical and mental health.

“Low income and social deprecation are significant factors. There is a strong relationship between deprivation and obesity.

“Children in the most deprived households are almost twice as likely to be overweight. That simply is not fair.”

Mr Turnbull explained some of the actions that were being undertaken. This included better, more consistent messaging and restricting the number of new takeaways through planning.

He added: “It is important to take action across the system. We need a whole-systems approach.”