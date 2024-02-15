Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daria Ansari-Saeid has been appointed as marketing officer for the SHINE fund – which helps support people accessing mental health, learning disabilities and neuro-rehabilitation services by providing the extra things that can make a real difference.

She previously worked as marketing and communications assistant within the trust’s communications team.

The new role, which has been funded by NHS Charities Together, focuses on developing and implementing a fundraising strategy for SHINE to help raise the charity’s profile and maximise donations so it can support more patient and carer well-being initiatives across the trust.

A key part of the strategy is to promote the charity’s impact by sharing the projects it supports, as well as exploring new opportunities to work with organisations in public, private and voluntary sectors.

Daria said: “I’m really excited to continue helping the charity grow so that it can support more people in our services with improved environments, resources and activities.

“By raising awareness of the different projects that funding from SHINE has made possible, I hope to share the positive impact the charity has made to the well-being and experience of patients receiving care in our services.”

“SHINE really does make a difference to people’s lives and I hope that by amplifying the message, we are able to gain more support for the charity.”