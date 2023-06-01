Janette Hillicks, 56, was guided through performing CPR on her 59-year-old wife Heather Fenton by a North East Ambulance Service call handler after seeing her suffer a cardiac arrest.

Janette said: “I had brought Heather a cup of tea and was heading back into the house when she slumped to the ground.

“She was blue and non-responsive, and was not breathing.”

Jannette Hillicks (left) and Heather Fenton (right) are grateful for the ambulance service's help.

After moving Heather onto her back, Janette called 999.

She said: “The call handler was fantastic. She was very calm and encouraging as she talked me through how to do CPR and gave updates on the ambulance’s arrival time.

“Her reassurance made a massive difference and was key to saving Heather’s life.”

Janette, with further help from a neighbour, performed CPR for 10 minutes until an ambulance crew arrived to take over.

Heather, who has been a paediatric nurse in the NHS for 41 years, was taken to Freeman Hospital where she was fitted with two stents and underwent an angioplasty to widen her blocked arteries.

Heather said: “The cup of tea was the last thing I remember before waking up in the Freeman Hospital the next day. Prior to my cardiac arrest, I had no symptoms.

“Recovery has been slower due to my injuries from the CPR but I am getting there and waiting to attend a cardiac rehabilitation programme before returning to work.

“I am a great advocate for the NHS. It is a fantastic service which is served by dedicated and caring staff to whom I owe my life.

“I would like to say thank you to the ambulance staff for being there for me and for supporting my wife through the most horrendous and stressful time in her life.

“Without them, I would not have made it to the hospital for the staff there to work their magic.

“I have had the chance to tell my family, friends and colleagues how much they mean to me and how much I love life.”

Janette added: “It’s really hard to get across the impact the ambulance service and the marvellous people who work for it have had on our lives.”

Heather has made a speedy recovery, and was able to return home four days after she suffered the cardiac arrest.

Call handler Julie Gregg, who took Janette’s call, said: “I am so pleased to hear Heather is doing well, it brought a tear to my eye.

“It is very kind to be recognised by them.”

Claire McGahan, a paramedic who attended the incident alongside her colleague James Rodgerson, said: “I am delighted that Heather is home and recovering.

“Janette did an absolutely fantastic job of CPR which gave Heather the best chance possible.”