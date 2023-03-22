The 33-year-old has been in Spain since October undergoing two surgical procedures to prevent painful dislocations of her skull, neck, and spine, but is now back home.

She has had to raise tens of thousands of pounds to pay for the surgeries, which she needs due to her extreme form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition that weakens connective tissue.

Melanie, of Sea View Villas, said: “It is great to be back. I arrived home to my 10-year-old niece Katiya who was so excited and gave me the biggest hug.

Melanie has now arrived back home in Cramlington.

“She has not been able to hug me properly for two years, since I was in the halo.

“She stayed all weekend and we had lots of fun making pancakes as I missed Pancake Tuesday. We are going to celebrate Christmas once I am settled home.”

Melanie said it has been “non-stop” since she got back to Cramlington, and she has more exciting things planned with her niece.

She said: “I promised her a dinner out, and then before my surgery we planned a wish list of activities for later in the year when I am recovered.

“She chose a trip to the Everyman cinema so she can sit on the sofa with me rather than with me in my wheelchair, a makeover, and a photoshoot, so we are very excited about that.”

Melanie is also looking forward to meeting her cousin’s baby for what will be the first time, despite the newborn being six months old already.

But despite the excitement of being home, Melanie must continue to fundraise to pay for her medical bills.

The surgery she underwent is not approved in the UK, and thus not available on the NHS.

She added: “The fundraising is having to continue, as we owe £45,000 for the extra costs incurred due to the complications I had.”