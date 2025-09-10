A before and after of Denise Anderson, following her weight-loss.

A Cramlington woman suffering with diabetes has undergone a massive health transformation with an almost five-stone weight loss.

Denise Anderson, 57, was sent a photograph by a friend when her motivation to lose weight was sparked.

Having not recognised herself in the photo, she decided to join a Cramlington Slimming World group – thanks to which she has since dropped four dress sizes, going from a size 22 to a size 14.

At the time she was feeling the toll of extra weight. Her joints ached and her ankles would swell after she walked her dog and she was also taking insulin for her diabetes.

She explained: “I am an over eater, I would eat huge portions of whatever it was I was eating. I felt overwhelmed and not very confident.”

Today, she is four stone and ten pounds lighter. She’s enjoying taking her dog for walks and the biggest impact of all – her insulin intake has been halved and her medical team are delighted with her progress.

Denise explained that she found clever ways to stay inspired - like trying on the same dress each week that initially didn’t fit but now has had to be altered because it’s too big.

Speaking about Slimming World, Denise added: “I like the camaraderie, we are all in the same boat and this gives me help and encouragement when struggling. It is also good fun, there is always a funny story that I can relate to.

“I feel great now, I could not have lost the weight without the class.”