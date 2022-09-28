Melanie Hartshorn, 33, suffers from a rare condition known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which causes very flexible joints and stretchy and fragile skin.

The condition also causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine, so she is unable to sit up and spends almost all of her time lying down.

She wears a surgical halo 24/7 but this is not a permanent solution and if she does not undergo complex surgery next week, costing £100,000, she says she will die as she will no longer be able to breathe.

Melanie Hartshorn and her mum Molly.

However, her family still needs to raise £33,000 towards the cost of the operation, which is due to take place in Barcelona as it has not been approved in the UK.

Melanie, of Sea View Villas, said: “I had an asthma attack on my birthday two weeks ago, and all the coughing caused lots more instability in my neck, and I’ve deteriorated rapidly since.

“I’m now not managing to sit in my chair or go out at all. I am flat on my back in bed, needing oxygen for severe headaches and I’m vomiting several times a day.

“I can’t get the bones to stay in joint and the broken halo just isn’t holding. I have only a week left untilI need to pay for the surgery and if the funds don’t come in, I’m not going to make it and I’ll have to cancel.

“The team is ready, I’m all prepared, but I don’t have the funds so I may miss my only chance."

The surgery will seek to fuse Melanie’s spine through her throat and chest.

She added: “I’m devastated to think all the years of hard work, pain and fundraising and all the support I’ve received may be for nothing.

“I’m just holding onto the hope that a miracle comes my way in the form of lots of donations.

“If I am forced to cancel the surgery I may miss my only chance as the team won’t be able to fit me in until next year. But I’m not going to make it to then as I’m deteriorating so rapidly.”