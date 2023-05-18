Window on the Womb in Cramlington has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Picture posed by model

Window on the Womb provides private ultrasound services to self-funding people who are over the age of 16 and more than six weeks pregnant.

The clinic in Silverton Court was inspected in March and the CQC found that leadership and staff worked extremely hard to ensure people were receiving exemplary care.

As well as being rated outstanding overall, it was also rated outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led.

It’s safety was rated as good.

Karen Knapton, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “The care provided to people by Window to the Womb was outstanding.

"We found staff provided people with personalised care, going the extra mile to ensure their privacy and dignity was respected.

"They also took time to interact with people in a respectful and considerate way. For example, the clinic introduced ‘bring back baby days’ encouraging people to revisit the clinic following pregnancy and receive face-to-face guidance and information from local groups, such as paediatric first aid baby and toddler groups.

“Staff understood that women, families, and carers would need support during distressing times. and they provided an environment to ensure that those who had previously experienced trauma were recognised and protected.