News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Cramlington ultrasound clinic Window on the Womb ranked 'outstanding' by Care Quality Commission

An ultrasound clinic in Cramlington has been rated outstanding following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

By Amanda Bourn
Published 18th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:59 BST
Window on the Womb in Cramlington has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Picture posed by modelWindow on the Womb in Cramlington has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Picture posed by model
Window on the Womb in Cramlington has been rated outstanding by the CQC. Picture posed by model

Window on the Womb provides private ultrasound services to self-funding people who are over the age of 16 and more than six weeks pregnant.

The clinic in Silverton Court was inspected in March and the CQC found that leadership and staff worked extremely hard to ensure people were receiving exemplary care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as being rated outstanding overall, it was also rated outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led.

It’s safety was rated as good.

Most Popular

Karen Knapton, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “The care provided to people by Window to the Womb was outstanding.

"We found staff provided people with personalised care, going the extra mile to ensure their privacy and dignity was respected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They also took time to interact with people in a respectful and considerate way. For example, the clinic introduced ‘bring back baby days’ encouraging people to revisit the clinic following pregnancy and receive face-to-face guidance and information from local groups, such as paediatric first aid baby and toddler groups.

“Staff understood that women, families, and carers would need support during distressing times. and they provided an environment to ensure that those who had previously experienced trauma were recognised and protected.

“We found this to be a well-led service that focused on people’s needs and the whole team deserve to be congratulated for all their hard work and commitment. Other services can look to it as an example of the high standards of care people should expect.”

Related topics:Cramlington