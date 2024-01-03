Merit, the Cramlington-based construction firm, has been appointed to design and build a new hospital unit.

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) has asked it to construct its new 48 bed therapy-led unit on the Norwich Community Hospital site.

Due to be delivered by June 2024, the state-of-the-art facility will include a combination of single bed and four-bedded bays, as well as treatment areas, an assessment kitchen and self-service café area.

Tony Wells, CEO at Merit, said: “Merit’s new V6 UltraPOD® SFS variant is ideal for this project, bringing enormous advantages in terms of speed, quality, a sustainable centric design, enhanced infection control and affordability.”

Artist's impression of the 48-bed modular unit.

“The traditional construction business model struggles with quality, affordability and accessibility, we believe our new UltraPOD® SFS variant will solve a range of customer problems.”