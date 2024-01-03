News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington firm Merit building on its work in Berwick with contract to build new NHS hospital unit in Norwich

Merit, the Cramlington-based construction firm, has been appointed to design and build a new hospital unit.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) has asked it to construct its new 48 bed therapy-led unit on the Norwich Community Hospital site.

Due to be delivered by June 2024, the state-of-the-art facility will include a combination of single bed and four-bedded bays, as well as treatment areas, an assessment kitchen and self-service café area.

Tony Wells, CEO at Merit, said: “Merit’s new V6 UltraPOD® SFS variant is ideal for this project, bringing enormous advantages in terms of speed, quality, a sustainable centric design, enhanced infection control and affordability.”

Artist's impression of the 48-bed modular unit.Artist's impression of the 48-bed modular unit.
“The traditional construction business model struggles with quality, affordability and accessibility, we believe our new UltraPOD® SFS variant will solve a range of customer problems.”

Merit is currently building Berwick’s new £35m community hospital. The steel frame is being erected on site and is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.

