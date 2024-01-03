Cramlington firm Merit building on its work in Berwick with contract to build new NHS hospital unit in Norwich
and live on Freeview channel 276
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCH&C) has asked it to construct its new 48 bed therapy-led unit on the Norwich Community Hospital site.
Due to be delivered by June 2024, the state-of-the-art facility will include a combination of single bed and four-bedded bays, as well as treatment areas, an assessment kitchen and self-service café area.
Tony Wells, CEO at Merit, said: “Merit’s new V6 UltraPOD® SFS variant is ideal for this project, bringing enormous advantages in terms of speed, quality, a sustainable centric design, enhanced infection control and affordability.”
“The traditional construction business model struggles with quality, affordability and accessibility, we believe our new UltraPOD® SFS variant will solve a range of customer problems.”
Merit is currently building Berwick’s new £35m community hospital. The steel frame is being erected on site and is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.