Cramlington Emergency Hospital urges patients to go elsewhere due to long waits

The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital has urged patients not needing urgent or life saving care to call 111 rather than attend the emergency department.

In a post on social media the hospital said there were long waits for patients.

The NHS trust said: “Our emergency department is very busy today with long waits expected for patients who are not in need of urgent or lifesaving care.

“Please consider using one of our urgent care centres, minor injuries units or out of hours GP.

“Unsure where to go? Call NHS 111 who will advise.”