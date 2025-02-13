A park in Cramlington specially designed with features to meet the additional needs of residents, their families and carers affected by dementia has been given the green light.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved £255,370 funding towards the project as part of the £3.5m regeneration programme in the town.

Located on Cumbrian Road on the site formally used as Parkside Middle School playing field, the site is now owned by the town council who have developed the project with the help of specialist designers.

The project aims to create a new area called Coronation Park, with a sensory garden designed to meet the needs of people suffering with dementia. Future phases of the project will include communal allotments, orchard, ecological areas and an informal play area.

Mayor Cramlington Helen Morris and council leader Glen Sanderson at the park.

Work on the project is underway and is expected to be completed this spring.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: “Many of us have had family or friends who have been affected by dementia and this is a wonderful project which will improve many people’s quality of life in the area.”

Cllr Mark Swinburn, Cramlington Village, added: “It’s a fantastic scheme which will revitalise this neglected area and create a really special place for families and carers affected by dementia.”

Mayor Helen Morris said: “This project is another of our early-wins for the town regeneration programme along with the improvements to Alexandra Park and the Youth Zone – we're looking forward to this area being transformed.”

Funded by the county council and delivered by Cramlington Town Council, it’s one of the early projects as part of the Cramlington Regeneration Programme. This includes cycling and walking corridors, green spaces and parks and youth provision. Over £1.2m of project funding has now been approved by the council.

In the longer term further projects are being developed to respond to the issues about the town centre and community and sports facilities. Investment in study work will identify options to improve access and parking, public realm and green spaces and connectivity in and out of the centre on public transport as well as community sport and recreation facilities in the town.

The programme has been shaped in partnership with the Cramlington Town Forum.