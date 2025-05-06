Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The training manager at a Cramlington care home has won an award.

Julie Smith from RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court has been recognised for her exceptional work in staff training and development.

She was presented with an award for ‘Outstanding Performance in Training and Development’ by managing director Mark LLoyd on behalf of the charity.

The award acknowledges her hard work and commitment involved in delivering high-quality training to care staff.

Training manager Julie Smith proudly holds up her crystal star award.

Julie highlighted the importance of teamwork in achieving this success and thanked home manager Sam Buxton and the entire team at Scarbrough Court.

She has worked at the home since August 2016 and worked within the health and social care sector for over 30 years in a variety of roles, one of these being a national training manager for a large care organisation.

Julie says: “My passion is to lead and encourage those around me to endorse great practice in their daily activities with our residents, giving all within the home a platform for growth and success.”

Sam said: “Since Julie has been on board as our Training Manager, our staff have received valuable training and knowledge to support them to deliver the best possible care to our residents. Julie makes training fun and engaging.”

Staff development has always been a key focus at Scarbrough Court, including the completion of care certificates.

Staff member, Julie Young said: “The care certificate gave me an excellent insight and grounding for my roles. The training is excellent and support is always provided when I need it.”

Scarbrough Court is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.