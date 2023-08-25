Free vape starter kits have been offered to council tenants in the two towns as part of a government-funded project to help people kick the costly and dangerous habit.

Eligible people have been invited to sign up for a six week support programme and been offered a choice of vape products, strengths, and flavours.

Councillor Veronica Jones, cabinet member for public health, said: “Smoking is an addiction that becomes a real challenge to quit, often taking several attempts.

From the left, Susan Ogle, head of housing at the council, stop smoking practitioner Mark Foden, and public health manager Nicola Cowell. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking for good.

“Although vaping is not risk free, it is a fraction of the risk of smoking and is proven to be a popular and effective way to help smokers end their habit.”