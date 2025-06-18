The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) that it must make improvements after the rating for community-based mental health services for adults of working age declined from outstanding to requires improvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the conclusion of a short notice announced inspection in February due to the CQC receiving information of concern about the safety and quality of care being provided, as well as part of its continuous monitoring of services.

At this inspection, it found two breaches of regulation – one relating to staffing and the other regarding good governance. CQC has told the trust to submit a plan showing what action it is taking in response to these concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the overall rating for the service changing from outstanding to requires improvement, safe and well-led has dropped from good to requires improvement and how effective and caring the service is has gone down from outstanding to good. Responsive has been re-rated as good.

One of CNTW's facilities in Northumberland. Picture by Google.

Victoria Marsden, CQC deputy director of operations in the North East, said: “Some of the care plans we looked at were either out of date, weren’t personalised or didn’t exist at all. This could put people at risk of harm if staff weren’t aware of their individual needs.

“Some people told us that they’d waited for up to two years to access the service. People had received an initial phone call, but they didn’t always find it helpful and still had to wait to access therapy sessions – which they found frustrating.

“However, most people told us staff were discreet and respectful. They felt staff listened to their views and preferences, and explained their treatment in a way they understood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Rushbrooke, executive director of nursing, therapies and quality assurance at CNTW, said: “Following the inspection, we have put an action plan in place to address the concerns.

“Learning disability and autism training is now mandatory for staff and we have made efforts to address waiting lists by using temporary staff and offering assessments on weekends, which has successfully reduced some waiting times.

“I am pleased that the report also highlighted some positives. Patients said staff treated them with respect and involved them in their care.”