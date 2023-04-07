Over 75s, care home residents, and people with weak immune systems will all be eligible for the spring booster.

Roving NHS teams began visiting care homes to offer the vaccination on Monday, April 3 while others can book an appointment on the National Booking Service or NHS App, with the first appointments available from Monday, April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Text messages and letters will be sent to people not actively using the NHS app.

Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire.

Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire, said: “Covid is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation, and so it is really important those at greatest risk come forward and boost their protection in the coming weeks.

“If you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is quick and easy and will give the protection you need for the months ahead.”

Around 1m people in the North East and Yorkshire are eligible for the vaccine.

GP surgeries and pharmacies will make up the majority of the sites available to receive the booster.

People have until June 30 to receive a spring booster and must make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their previous dose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad