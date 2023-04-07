News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
1 hour ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
2 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Covid spring booster vaccines now available to vulnerable people in Northumberland

Covid booster vaccines for vulnerable people are now available in Northumberland, with care home residents set to be the first to benefit.

By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

Over 75s, care home residents, and people with weak immune systems will all be eligible for the spring booster.

Roving NHS teams began visiting care homes to offer the vaccination on Monday, April 3 while others can book an appointment on the National Booking Service or NHS App, with the first appointments available from Monday, April 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Text messages and letters will be sent to people not actively using the NHS app.

Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire.Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire.
Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire.
Most Popular

Dr Faisel Baig, medical director for primary care at NHS North East and Yorkshire, said: “Covid is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation, and so it is really important those at greatest risk come forward and boost their protection in the coming weeks.

“If you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is quick and easy and will give the protection you need for the months ahead.”

Around 1m people in the North East and Yorkshire are eligible for the vaccine.

GP surgeries and pharmacies will make up the majority of the sites available to receive the booster.

People have until June 30 to receive a spring booster and must make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their previous dose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone can check their eligibility online or self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

Read More
Covid misinformation 'cabal' attacked by councillor in Northumberland County Cou...
PeopleYorkshire