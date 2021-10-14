Two people sadly die and a further 327 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
A further two people have died from Covid as case rates across the county continue to rise
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 14, that 157 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,237.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, October 14, it was announced that 45,066 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,317,439.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 14: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 760
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 837
Cases of coronavirus
327 more cases on October 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,048
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 449.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 9: 1,457
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 3,492
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.