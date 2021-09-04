Two new Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland
Two more people have died in Northumberland after testing positive for coronavirus, according to figures released on Saturday, September 4.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 4 that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,161.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 4 it was announced that 37,578 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,941,611.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 4: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 725
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 801
Cases of coronavirus
159 more cases on September 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,444
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 277 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 30: 897
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,172
Based on the latest available information.