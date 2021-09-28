Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,375.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, September 28, it was announced that 34,526 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,736,235

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 28: 2

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 745

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 825

Cases of coronavirus

234 more cases on September 28

Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,605

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 425.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 23: 1,377

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 33

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 3,315

Based on the latest available information.

