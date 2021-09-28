Two more people sadly die and a further 234 test positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland
Two more people have sadly died and a further 234 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland, the latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 28, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,375.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 28, it was announced that 34,526 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,736,235
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 28: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 745
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 825
Cases of coronavirus
234 more cases on September 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,605
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 425.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 23: 1,377
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 33
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,315
Based on the latest available information.