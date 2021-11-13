Two more Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland while 187 new cases are recorded
Another two people have died from Covid in Northumberland and a further 187 people have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, November 13, that 157 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 142,835.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, November 13, it was announced that 38,351 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,524,971.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 13: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 795
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 862
Cases of coronavirus
187 more cases on November 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 45,911
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 399.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 8: 1,295
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,732
Based on the latest available information.
