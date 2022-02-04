Two more Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland
Another two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 4, that 254 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,984.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 4, it was announced that 84,053 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,689,885.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 4: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 894
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 936
Cases of coronavirus
307 more cases on February 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 86,651
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 914.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 30: 2,962
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 133
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,822
Based on the latest available information.
