Two more Covid-related deaths and another 184 cases of the virus recorded in Northumberland

Two more Covid-related deaths and another 184 cases of the virus have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 14, that 185 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,446.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, September 14, it was announced that 26,628 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,282,810.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 14: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 731
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
184 more cases on September 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,109
Weekly case rate
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,219
