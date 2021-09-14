Two more Covid-related deaths and another 184 cases of the virus recorded in Northumberland

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, September 14, that 185 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,446.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, September 14, it was announced that 26,628 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,282,810.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 14: 2

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 731

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809

Cases of coronavirus

184 more cases on September 14

Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,109

Weekly case rate

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 7

Currently on ventilation: 0

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,219

Based on the latest available information.

