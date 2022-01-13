Two more coronavirus deaths in Northumberland as county sees more than 800 new cases

The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 13, that 335 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,342.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, January 13m it was announced that 109,133 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,967,817.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 13: 2

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 843

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 911

Cases of coronavirus

830 more cases on January 13

Total number of cases since March 2020: 72,164

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 2,497.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 8: 8,086

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 124

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 4,298

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.