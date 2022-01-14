Two more coronavirus deaths in Northumberland as county sees more than 600 new cases

Another 662 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the county as two more people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.

By Sam Johnson
Friday, 14th January 2022, 7:02 pm

The Government confirmed on Friday, January 14, that 270 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,612.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Friday, January 14 it was announced that 99,652 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,066,395.

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 14: 2

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 845

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 911

Cases of coronavirus

662 more cases on January 14

Total number of cases since March 2020: 72,826

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 2,403.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 9: 7,782

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 124

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 4,298

Based on the latest available information.

