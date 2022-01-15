Two more coronavirus deaths in Northumberland as county sees more than 500 new cases
Two more people have sadly died from Covid as a further 557 people in Northumberland have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 15, that 287 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,899.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 15 it was announced that 81,713 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,147,120.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 15: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 847
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 911
Cases of coronavirus
557 more cases on January 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 73,383
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,403.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 10: 7,316
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 124
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,298
Based on the latest available information.